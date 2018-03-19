Parallel Paradise Ceaselessly Gushes

Sex-laden series Parallel Paradise has remained covetousness with the release of its 3rd volume, the salvo of endless gushing from its women serving as a major highlight as the lucky male protagonist gets it on with every woman possible – the lewdness possibly negating the overdone isekai concept.

Parallel Paradise involves a male being transported into a world full of nothing but women and possessing the ability to fill them with lust with a mere touch, a premise that will do little to boost the reputation of manga enthusiasts and otaku.