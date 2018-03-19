Made In Abyss Films Due Winter, Possible OVA

Two Made In Abyss “recap” films are to release this winter as a way of whetting appetites for season 2, and hints have been made about an OVA.

According to the official Japanese site for Made in Abyss, the two feature films are set to be named Tabidachi no Yoake (Journey’s Dawn) and Hourou Suru Tasogare (Wandering Twilight). An “episode” has also been teased, which may take the form of an OVA.

Unfortunately, the films are intended to be recaps, so it is unlikely that fans will see very much material that is truly new; their release may instead be seen as a money-grabbing exercise. Details about the “episode” are more scarce, and fans may be hoping that it is intended as a bridge between the two seasons and contains new storylines.

The air date for the second season has not been announced, and the fact that the recap films are being released this winter means that a 2019 air date is most likely.