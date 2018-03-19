Kizuna Ai Now A Seiyuu

Not willing to let her competition get ahead of her, virtual YouTuber Kizuna Ai has now gotten into voice-acting as she will participate in the upcoming horror series Magical Girl Site, with the woman behind the virtual mask possibly taking advantage of the reputation of her creation to pursue her seiyuu dreams (assuming of course, that she is not actually a seiyuu voicing a virtual idol voicing a magical girl – in which case dangerous levels of recursion may be incurred).

The news came by way of the “Magical Fest. ~Kitto Kitara Fukou ni Naru~” event, which declared that Ai-chan will be voicing “Administrator B (Okame)”, possibly implying only a minor role.

The seiyuu were also previously revealed:

The horrors of Magical Girl Site will come to life on April 6th.