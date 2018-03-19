Karma Executioneress Has Inanimate Object Rape

Valkyria’s next rapacious eroge “Grim Reaper! -Karma Executioneress-” has pit poor magical girls against spiritual beings that possess inanimate objects, causing the luscious women to be violated by things like wine bottles and medical equipment – a rather strange concept but one that is likely original.

The story follows the lives of the “Grim Reaper Girls” as they pursue spiritual beings known as “Grim” who possess inanimate objects and rape women, with the visual novel unsurprisingly showcasing a multitude of forceful scenes that may or may not be less traumatizing than rape by an actual human.

The fully-voiced Grim Reaper! -Karma Executioneress- can stir up new interests in buyers now.