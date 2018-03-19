IdolMaster Girls Perform For “Real”

IdolMaster otaku will finally have their dreams realized as all the 13 “main” idols of the franchise will soon be making their way to the real world, as the official blog announced that a special musical event will be taking place at the DMM VR Theater.

Those in attendance at the theater will be able to longingly stare at the fictional girls dancing on stage by way of virtual reality, possibly invalidating all the hard work of the seiyuu and their live concerts.

The idols will be performing in groups of 6 and in order to see specific combinations, attendees will need to come at certain days – tickets are being sold via a lottery system.

A previous show at the DMM VR Theater:

The “The IdolM@ster MR St@ge!! Music Groove” event will debut at the DMM VR Theater in Yokohama on April 30th, followed by various other dates until May 27th, details can be read via the official blog post.