YouTube Going Full Shut It Down, Bans Daily Mail

YouTube new regime of AI-based wrongthink bans and demonetisation for all has led to them shutting down the Daily Mail’s YouTube channel – apparently due to “overzealous new employees.”

The Daily Mail’s entire channel was nuked for some unspecified rule violation:

Some hours later the channel returned, but with comments and view counts seemingly wiped, and no explanation of exactly what had transpired.

YouTube’s latest deletion spree began with the excuse of targeting “conspiracy theories” in the wake of the Parkland School shooting, but seems to have led only to the near random deplatforming of any right wing and problematic creators – and now even a top cuckservative outlet as well.

According to YouTube, new employees had “mistakenly” removed and flagged videos and channels in their attempt to block rightish conspiracy theories so that those caught up in the tragedy wouldn’t have to feel bad when browsing YouTube in their melancholy – the site has promised to reinstate videos and channels that were wrongly punished, presumably in order to delete them more discretely over a longer period of time.

Countless users were also banned, warned or suspended as a result of this purge, casualties that YouTube has claimed are not part of a policy shift (which are in any case not usually communicated directly to users) but instead a case of inexperienced employees.

A statement from YouTube:

“As we work to hire rapidly and ramp up our policy enforcement teams throughout 2018, newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals. We’re continuing to enforce our existing policies regarding harmful and dangerous content, they have not changed. We’ll reinstate any videos that were removed in error.”

YouTube creators and watchers alike will surely be ecstatic to know that the sage judgment of moderators freshly outsourced to the third world in combination with a buggy AI developed by perpetually triggered Silicon Valley liberals is all that stand between them and penury…