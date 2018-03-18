YouTube Going Full Shut It Down, Bans Daily Mail

by Rift

YouTube new regime of AI-based wrongthink bans and demonetisation for all has led to them shutting down the Daily Mail’s YouTube channel – apparently due to “overzealous new employees.”

The Daily Mail’s entire channel was nuked for some unspecified rule violation:

Some hours later the channel returned, but with comments and view counts seemingly wiped, and no explanation of exactly what had transpired.

YouTube’s latest deletion spree began with the excuse of targeting “conspiracy theories” in the wake of the Parkland School shooting, but seems to have led only to the near random deplatforming of any right wing and problematic creators – and now even a top cuckservative outlet as well.

According to YouTube, new employees had “mistakenly” removed and flagged videos and channels in their attempt to block rightish conspiracy theories so that those caught up in the tragedy wouldn’t have to feel bad when browsing YouTube in their melancholy – the site has promised to reinstate videos and channels that were wrongly punished, presumably in order to delete them more discretely over a longer period of time.

Countless users were also banned, warned or suspended as a result of this purge, casualties that YouTube has claimed are not part of a policy shift (which are in any case not usually communicated directly to users) but instead a case of inexperienced employees.

A statement from YouTube:

“As we work to hire rapidly and ramp up our policy enforcement teams throughout 2018, newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals. We’re continuing to enforce our existing policies regarding harmful and dangerous content, they have not changed. We’ll reinstate any videos that were removed in error.”

YouTube creators and watchers alike will surely be ecstatic to know that the sage judgment of moderators freshly outsourced to the third world in combination with a buggy AI developed by perpetually triggered Silicon Valley liberals is all that stand between them and penury…

    • Anonymous says:

      Just recently Sargon of Akkad’s google account locked by “mistake” as well. If you didn’t know he is the guy on Youtube talking about dumb shit SJW doing.

      The biggest one is he got called shithead and garbage human by AnitaSarkeesian on VidCon 2017. The funny part she was on anti-harassment panel but somehow she harassing one of her audience lol. Here: watch?v=6yvZPL6uCDc

  • Anonymous says:

    Youtube is a dying platform anyway, with the ad-pocalypse and demonetization. I think they are actually trying to kill it off on purpose. I’m glad I went over to twitch, even with them being at times more zealous on their ToS policies; it still feels more worth while.
    And as a plus I get to play video games so du-du-duh.

  • Anonymous says:

    This is nothing new. If the channel is conservative get ready to be banned. The Infowars channel also suffered something like that. I’m not American, but I ask: is there a free speech in the US?

    • Anonymous says:

      free speech means you can criticize the goverment without fear of reprisal or arrest.

      It does now, however, mean that you can walk into a business that I own, say whatever you want to, and not expect to get your ass tossed out.

      Virtual or physical, It’s all the same. Say something the owners don’t like to hear, and they have every right to toss you.

      Of course, most places won’t do that for fear of reprisal of people who think the same thing you do (picketing, online compaigns, bad press, whatever)

      But, it all boils down to, if you don’t fear the consequences, then you can do whatever you want.

      And, let’s face it, there aren’t much in the way of consequences anymore. Sure, people get up in arms, and say all sorts of things. But, 6 months from now, no one will remember, or care.

      That’s the new corporate/government way of dealing with anything. Ignore it long enough and it all goes away

    • Anonymous says:

      There is free speech in America, in the sense that the police won’t beat the crap out of you if you say something they don’t like. So, legally, yes, there is free speech.

      Of course, the police will step aside and watch while leftists beat the crap out of you, instead. So, practically, no, there is no free speech in America. (well, unless you’re a leftist; then you can say what you want while you’re beating people)

    • Anonymous says:

      Rights are a funny thing.
      The right to free speech means that the government can’t stop you saying something, within reason.
      But it doesn’t guarantee you the right to a platform to say any of it.

      Youtube, or any other platform/venue provider, have the right to say “no” to you exercising your right to free speech through their platform/venue.
      That doesn’t mean that there is no free speech, it’s just that “yes” stops at “no”.

  • Anonymous says:

    Here’s a fun fact for the Americans/Canadians etc on here.

    The most popular newspapers in the UK are, you guessed it, RIGHT WING! The Sun & Daily Mail have the highest circulation. Left-wing news outlets like The Guardian and others are in the toilet. Very few Left-wing papers are doing “Well”.

  • Anonymous says:

    Daily Mail isn’t even right wing so don’t get so exited. But as a news paper Daily Mail’s reliability is pretty dubious, but I guess nowadays with all the fake news, you can say the same about pretty much everything.

    • Anonymous says:

      Daily Mail is Right-wing, its readership consists entirely of Tory/UKIP voters. It has regular pro Brexit stories and attacks the politicitians for being anti democratic for attempting to stop Brexit. It’s very much a Tory friendly rag.

  • Anonymous says:

    Are they seriously pretending to make us believe this was done by human employees..? Because the exact same thing happened to pro-LGBT videos not too long ago and that was proven to have been an algorythm fuck-up and they were eventually cornered into admitting it. It is painfully obvious that the same happened again because they are too lazy to hire actual people to do the job.

    They are trying to remove conspiracy theory videos, yet they also had one on Trending for a short while not long ago. I swear the whole site is run by some program made with MS-DOS in 6 hours.

  • Anonymous says:

    This is fucking ridiculous, what if it was a smaller channel that had nothing to do with the (idiot) reason of the bannings? They just restored it because it’s a popular one. Fucking imbeciles.

  • VenturousArtist says:

    This makes me miss GoFish so much. That website was ahead of its time and murdered.

    I’ve been on YouTube since 2007 and through all of their bullshit before they became totally corporate. I’ve seen and heard a lot of crazy shit that’s occurred throughout the years and none of it was as bad as it is now. Compared to what it was like years ago, this is worse than anything that’s happened and it’s pathetic how a once beloved website has become a gigantic cesspool of falsely politicized bullshit.

    I hate everyone responsible for this. I hate the overly sensitive degenerates who couldn’t control themselves after hijacking the platform after ruining Tumblr, Twitter, and Facebook. Years ago, things were different and I’m absolutely goddamn flabbergasted at the amount of retards who spouted irrational ideologies and propaganda to destroy a fun platform. These days, it’s harder to challenge nonsense without being wrongfully accused and blacklisted.

    Banning hate speech is fine. But now, it’s time to ban bullshit before it spreads further.

  • Anonymous says:

    The daily mail might be a “proper” publication, but it doesn’t make it any more legit than an old man in his living room screaming his terrible opinion about headlines he’s seen in his newspaper.
    So honestly, the new hire are doing their jobs. Lets not give a soapbox to the dailymail and other “mainstream” media like that just abuse their position to push their agenda on others instead of delivering news in a bias free way.

    • Anonymous says:

      “truth videos”.
      You’re one of those eh. You’re the problem in this world, you and your compatriots, seeing conspiracy insanity that refuse to accept actual facts as facts. 9/11 was an inside job, sandy hook didn’t happen, florida’s school shooting is faked with paid crisis actors to promote an anti gun mentality… roll over and die already. The world will be better off without scums like you.

  • 天才 says:

    I used to have a YouTube account with fun videos and stuff, not full videos but just certain clips or MV’s that i had made but then google grabbed YouTube, one by one each video got disabled and the rest i just removed and got rid of YouTube, i don’t even visit it much now cause there is no such freedom for casual users on YouTube, whenever you use it google is just making money off you and spying on all the sh!t you search so they can “advertise” bullsh!t to you even more and still there are some people who post disgusting cr@p on YouTube which you may end up accidentally viewing.. so yeah YouTube isn’t what it was anymore its just sh!tube now, just like every other google product, garbage spyware and an invasion of everyone’s privacy, lemme know when the android 8/Oreo update actually makes it to the masses cause that is another example of how good google is at providing a service or product that actually works; like the previous version and the one before that and before that… same excuse all over, no real improvements just slight tweaks and hax on products that they never produced in the first place, so how can they improve something that they never had the ideals to make in the first place, “just cause someone buys a car from a car manufacturer and modifies its body kit then applies a few tweaks to its engine, that doesn’t make them the people who made the car or the people who can be relied on to fix/replace something when it’s seriously gone wrong”

    • Anonymous says:

      I did not see anything good coming from the left, besides supporting extremists and illegal immigrants among them people who should be arrested.
      Here in Brazil at least two corrupt expresidents, from the left are already accused ,and with luck they go to jail ..
      Here dies more than Syria, and the damn UN never intervened about it!
      The government banned the use of guns and people are killed 5x more than the USA!
      If the right is a virus, the left is the disease already killing ..
      You are the best example of how the left appears every time you comment.

    • Anonymous says:

      I think you’re far right. I’ll put you on the list to be purged.

      No, no, don’t try to protest or claim you’re not really far right. We all know that’s just the kind of thing a far right person would say. Just peacefully get into the van to the death camp — did I say death camp? I meant happy camp.

      “He that would make his own liberty secure must guard even his enemy from oppression; for if he violates this duty he establishes a precedent that will reach to himself.” — Thomas Paine