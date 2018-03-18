WSJ: Addict Spent $70,000 On Fate/Grand Order

Bankster fake news outlet the Wall Street Journal has condemned the highly popular Fate/Grand Order with a video highlighting a Japanese player who has spent over $70,000 on the game, truly a travesty when he could have gambled it all away trading stocks instead.

According to analysts, Fate/Grand Order is set to generate $1 billion in revenue by the end of March, meaning the title nets about $2.5 million every day, the casual market apparently in no danger of slowing down anytime soon.

The short video follows the life of a 31-year-old Japanese player who spent over $70,000 on the game, and who unsurprisingly lives with his parents (who don’t know he’s spent that much on the game) and can’t help but play constantly.

The Wall Street Journal’s video also showcased various western streamers spending their cash on the game’s gacha system.

Just why Fate merits more attention than America’s most hated company and the billions western publishers have raked in with loot boxes can only be guessed at – indeed, the real message may be that US publishers need to learn from the huge success of the Japanese in this area, success they have attained without almost being banned for pseudo-gambling.