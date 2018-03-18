Little Miss Lonesome Hard Copy Pure Maiden Bait

MangaGamer’s first ever erotic otome visual novel “Fashioning Little Miss Lonesome” will soon be available in a hard copy form, an opportunity that will allow buyers to cherish the title for all time and a great way to get their hands on a special wall scroll.

The game follows the socially awkward heroine and her fateful encounter with two males determined to turn her into a model, with the story naturally causing both of them to fall in love with the charming girl and triggering a flood of sexual activities amidst complicated romantic shenanigans of a triangular character.

Buyers can pre-order the hard copy now as well as the special wall scroll, those who want both can pre-order the bundle instead – all three offers will be shipped March 29th.