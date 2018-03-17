Sonic Mania Adventures Mini-Series Announced

Taking advantage of the incredible popularity of the fan-created Sonic Mania, Sega has attempted to milk as much cash as they can from the successful release by announcing an animated mini-series called “Sonic Mania Adventures”, hopefully to be guaranteed some form of quality unlike most official Sega-made Sonic games.

The post from the official Sonic Twitter, which contained a brief animated PV:

Set to air sometime in 2018, the animation will possess five short episodes and will be completely free to watch, the Sonic Mania game is available now for the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch.