Nintendo Labo Teaches Basic Programming

Nintendo Labo’s “Toy-Con Garage” – a mode that allows players to create their own Labo-centric applications – has been revealed to teach some basic programming concepts, possibly making the Nintendo brand cardboard a worthwhile purchase after all (at least for younger players).

The applications are created by linking an “input” (such as button presses or motions) with an “output” (buzzing or sounds) as explained in this video:

Naturally, the Toy-Con Garage is compatible with the various Toy-Cons on offer from Nintendo, with this feature bound to have some changing their opinions on the poorly received product – the Labo will be available for purchase on April 20th.