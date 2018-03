Soul Calibur has announced the introduction of a new guest character in Soul Calibur VI, the protagonist of the Witcher series, Geralt of Rivia, being the lucky recruit – sure to overjoy Witcher fans, not least thanks to the title being headed to Steam.

A trailer showing off Geralt of Rivia:

Players will also be able to choose “Kaer Morhen” (a location from the Witcher series) as a stage; SoulCalibur VI will launch this year for PS4, PC and Xbox One.