Bunny Girls Don’t Give Up Endlessly Rapes

This enticingly erotic RPG has focused around a sensuous bunny girl, with “Bunny Girls Don’t Give Up” offering retro RPG enthusiasts plenty of turn-based action as well as opportunities to let the game’s women be raped by any and everything.

Starring blacksmith apprentice Anna of the bunny girl tribe, the charming girl receives a mysterious letter telling of sacred stones known to drive people mad, prompting her to go on a journey to collect them – all whilst happening upon a myriad of perverted encounters.

Avantgarde’s Bunny Girls Don’t Give Up is fully voiced and can be experienced now.