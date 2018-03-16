Valkyria Chronicles 4: “Western Release in Autumn”, Amazon Hints Mid-October

Sega has announced that the Western release of Valkyria Chronicles 4 will not happen until the autumn of 2018, and a recent Amazon listing claims the game will be out on the 16th of October.

The English website for the long-awaited Valkyria Chronicles sequel was recently updated to show that the game will be released in “Fall 2018” for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch; previously, Sega had only given an even more vague “2018” release date for the English version of the game.

Amazon’s American site has a more concrete release date for those who pre-order the game at the price of $59.99, although it is unknown as to whether the online retailer has insider information or whether this is simply an error.

The Japanese version of the game is scheduled for release on the 21st of March.

Those who wish to do further research on Valkyria Chronicles can see an example of the latest title’s gameplay below: