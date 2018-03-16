Takunomi Drunk With Cuteness

14 hours ago
11 Comments
by Rift

Heavy drinker girl anime Takunomi has continued to bombard viewers with absolute cuteness courtesy of its many moe maidens, with eating and drinking consisting of most the plot, something that Type B watchers likely appreciate.

Omake:

Tags

Anime, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

11 Comments