Obscene Selfie Seller Busted

Police have arrested a female college student for committing the heinous act of selling obscene selfies of herself, with authorities once again putting a firm stop to the scourge of independent pornography.

Osaka’s prefectural police apprehended the woman on suspicion of distributing obscene goods online, the suspect being a 20-year-old female student from a private university in Yao City.

Though it might be thought this enterprising cam-whore was simply trying to get a head-start on paying off her student debt, this unfortunately was not the case as the woman admitted to the charges against her by stating that she “wanted money so I could have some fun”.

She advertised her sleazy business by appealing to perverts via social media, posting the message “selling images of my underwear and seifuku”, with one case managing to attract a 50-year-old company employee who received 5 images via direct mail for the “bargain” price of ¥5,000 – at the time however, the shameful selfie seller was only 19.

The incident came to light thanks to the police station’s ever vigilant cyber patrol department; according to the woman, she had sent her sexy selfies to about 5 or 6 people from October to the middle of January and received about ¥60,000. The exact nature of her punishment has yet to be determined.