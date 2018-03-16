Ace Attorney Anime Continues With New Season

Creators of the Ace Attorney series have attempted to milk it for all its worth as a new season of the anime has been announced, perfect for those in need of more ridiculous court cases that lack suspense since the anime is adapting directly from the game.

Announced via the official website for its anime series, a new visual was also showcased:

Aside from the anime being slated to air this fall, it was also announced that the franchise has managed to sell over 6.7 million copies, now looking altogether in comparison to what other bottom-dwelling titles manage with but a single title…