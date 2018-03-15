Otaku Now Camping In Yuru Camp Tents

A Yuru Camp enthusiast has revealed his Shimarin and Nadeshiko-themed tent to the world, causing pain to everyone who looks at it.

Reaction to the tent cover has mostly consisted of cringing, and it has been labelled as “ita-tento”, referring to the phenomenon of “itasha”: cars with anime characters painted onto the side.

Amazingly enough, the owner of this tent actually seems to be using it for camping. Close inspection of the inside even suggests that this is not his first time camping in an itatento, as another highly suspect piece of camping equipment can be seen in the bottom right corner:

The laid-back camper goes as far as to dance to the theme tune, showing no concern for the fact that he is in public:

Given the obvious demand for Yuru Camp products, copyright holders may wish to make the tent covers commercially available on a wider scale.