Nier: Automata Sells 2.5 Million

The Nier franchise’s official Twitter has confirmed that Nier: Automata has managed to sell 2.5 million units worldwide, an overwhelming achievement for a franchise that almost no one previously knew about.

Nier: Automata reached its 1 million sales milestone back in April 2017, a year later the game is still proving extremely popular as it has just now reached 2.5 million total sales – this includes not only retail copies but digital downloads as well.

The discount offered via Nier: Automata’s first anniversary may have greatly contributed to this record number as it cut the game’s price in half on both Steam and the PlayStation store – the game even reached first place on the PlayStation store as a result.

The celebratory tweet:

Perhaps this accomplishment may allow Yoko Taro to produce a new entry in the series – for those yet to procure the opportunity to spend hours staring at 2B’s bottom, Nier: Automata is available now for the PS4 and PC.