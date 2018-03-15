Nier: Automata Sells 2.5 Million

8 hours ago
29 Comments
by Rift

The Nier franchise’s official Twitter has confirmed that Nier: Automata has managed to sell 2.5 million units worldwide, an overwhelming achievement for a franchise that almost no one previously knew about.

Nier: Automata reached its 1 million sales milestone back in April 2017, a year later the game is still proving extremely popular as it has just now reached 2.5 million total sales – this includes not only retail copies but digital downloads as well.

The discount offered via Nier: Automata’s first anniversary may have greatly contributed to this record number as it cut the game’s price in half on both Steam and the PlayStation store – the game even reached first place on the PlayStation store as a result.

The celebratory tweet:

Perhaps this accomplishment may allow Yoko Taro to produce a new entry in the series – for those yet to procure the opportunity to spend hours staring at 2B’s bottom, Nier: Automata is available now for the PS4 and PC.

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

29 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    Gotta love comment sections about videogames news. Everyone hates everything and has to tell everyone why everytime. Just move on if you dislike it that much. And the “it only sold 2.5 million because porn and ass” is still the funniest thing ever. There’re endless straight up porn games or fap bait that don’t even get past 10k sales.

  • Anonymous says:

    I laugh at all the salty comments. Because if you know Yoko Taro’s style, he has already succeeded; the game/characters/plot are just padding essentially, what he wants is emotional response in YOU.

  • Anonymous says:

    Loved the story and the sword play. Did not see the two big plot bombs coming I don’t think. Granted, play through 2 was a slog, but things really started to pick up again starting from the heavy armour.

    The high cut dress and zettai ryouiki was sexy of course, but that blindfold, paired with her mole is sooo erotic.

    Lastly, need moar Commander.

  • WarWeeny says:

    The game is a 6/10 for me, combat is generic and the story is nothing we haven’t seen before in anime. After the A2 ending i couldn’t get myself to play any more of the generic gameplay. All endings were pretty predictable as well.

    And yes, i watched the other 2 endings on youtube and those were nothing special as well.

  • Anonymous says:

    Yes the game is average, but I still enjoy it quite a lot.
    Why ? because Yoko Taro didn’t care about popularity of the trends, he did a game with beautiful girls doing awesome stuff, saving themselves from Human Slavery.

    And 2B is my fav of all times.
    I’m not even into the genre really, hack’n’slash games are not my thing, but this ? This I love.

    Graphics : 8/10 (doesn’t need better, it’s perfect how it is)
    Sound : 10/10 (really beautiful soundtracks)
    Gameplay : 10/10 I have so much fun playing this game, the sudden change of camera angles is just too damn entertaining. Waiting for this game to be on GoG so I can buy a second copy to play without DRM. I know it will likely not happen, but still, I can wish.

  • Nin says:

    I’m one of the buyers, but I can’t say I liked it in the end. The gameplay, character design and soundtrack were all a true delight, but the story left a bad taste in my mouth. There were too many plot devices that felt way too cheap to me. But I certainly recognise how cool the rest of the game was.

  • Anonymous says:

    I’m still amazed by the success of this game, whose main and only selling point is the girl’s ass
    I mean the world is empty
    The environment is a joke
    PC optimization is what I’ve come to expect of jap game ports, meaning awful (You know it’s bad when devs have to rely on mods to fix the game)
    Gameplay, while somewhat fun, is ruined by infinite grinding and having to replay multiple times to get to the meat of the game, even though the game has no replay value (understand nothing new except for the story)
    As for the story I honestly got bored way before it supposedly should get interesting

    And god knows I tried my damnedest to love this game. I was pretty hyped for it, and in so doing started it with a positive mindset, ready to forgive even the most glaring mistakes

    But it just goes on and on up its own beautiful ass