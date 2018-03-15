Illya & Kuro Cosplays Lewd & Flat

Desirable magical girls Illya and Kuro have received a superb tribute via this cosplay duo, the cat suits from Prisma Illya’s bonus episodes naturally making an appearance amongst the bikinis and other outfits worn by the fittingly flat cosplayers.
3 Comments
-
and this is lewd in what way….. I mean lewd to me is showing tits and their pussy not in bikinis etc
-
“Unbuckles belt….Unzips trousers” yep looks like it’s time to enjoy some rapemeat
-
If Sankaku hasn’t named this “article”, I would’ve never guessed this was Illya and Kuro. It’s just that bad.
Leave a Comment