Famitsu Wants Western Opinions Now

Japanese gaming magazine Weekly Famitsu has now asked those who reside in the barbarian lands what they think about Japanese games, which will likely be used for a future article to compare with the opinions of Japanese residents.

Famitsu have asked English-speaking visitors in their mother tongue about their “image of Japanese games”, requesting they take a short survey and also mentioning that their answers could appear in Weekly Famitsu, though if undecipherable they could be disregarded.

Aside from basic information such as name, age, gender and region, the survey asks participants to list three of their favorite Japanese games and to provide reasons for each.

Next the survey inquires about six recent Japanese titles: Breath of the Wild, Monster Hunter: World, Nier: Automata, Nioh, Persona 5 and Resident Evil 7 and asks participants about a variety of things they liked about the game – assuming that the user liked them at all, but there seems to be no way to input such an opinion.

Those interested in having their voice heard can fill-out the survey by March 16th.