Persona fans may be delighted to know that the upcoming dancing game spin-offs Persona 5: Dancing Star Night And Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will be overloaded with tons of luscious outfits for the franchise’s girls, perfect for those who wanted more service of them beyond their initial games.

Only a few of the truly jaw-dropping outfits:

May 24th will be when Persona 5: Dancing Star Night And Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night officially launch on the PS4 and Vita.