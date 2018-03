A stellar animation meant to attract tourism to Oregon has been praised for its Ghibli-esque quality, depicting the barbarian state as a magical wonderland full of supernatural oddities and lying to watchers like most such ads do.

The animation, fittingly titled “Only Slightly Exaggerated”:

Several shots from the animation are apparently of real places in Oregon:

The animation will be played in theaters and on TV in Portland, San Francisco, Seattle and Phoenix.