Meritocracy of the Ogre & Blade Achieves High Level Of Sexiness

Another erotic RPG where the heroine can be savagely violated by her enemies has emerged, with “Meritocracy of the Ogre & Blade” featuring an assortment of grotesque beasts for players to choose from but also allowing a normal play-through with no sex whatsoever for the sensitive betas.

Meritocracy of the Ogre & Blade can satiate the needs of any type of player as it not only boasts a plot but 3 separate routes, a “pure love” route, a standard “prostitution” route and a “corruption route” – with there also being a total of 10 different endings to sleuth out.

Meritocracy of the Ogre & Blade is fully voiced and can be enjoyed at the leisure of buyers now.