MangaGamer Making Original Game

MangaGamer has announced a crowd funding project for their first ever original game “Koropokkur in Love ~ A Little Fairy’s Tale~“, a title that will boast character designs from the legendary Hinoue Itaru (Kanon, Clannad, Rewrite) and will surely aid in boosting the visual novel scene in the west.

A comment from general manager Koji Hotta:

“Since our main focus till today has been localization of pre-existing games, we’re excited to put together our own game from scratch, involving several experienced industry professionals. It will be a challenge to say the least, but we hope to continue being the leading team in expanding the VN market in the west by working closely with our partners and fans.”

PR Director John Pickett also provided a statement:

“We’re really excited to have this unique opportunity to bring our experiences into game development directly. Koropokkur, which is a fun and heartwarming story on its own, adds a lot of of what fans of Itaru’s past works will enjoy. The three heroines are all quite unique with their own quirks, and the character interactions will take the fore in this title.”

The visual novel revolves around a magical race of fairies known as the Koropokkur, who have since become isolated from humanity; though one brave female fairy has ventured out of her home to see the human world herself whilst disguised as a human.

One thing leads to another and she eventually begins working at a maid cafe in Akihabara along with her two other fairy friends, with love soon starting to blossom between the main heroine and the owner of the cafe.

MangaGamer are seeking a total of $30,000 to bring the fruition, but further funding will ensure full voice acting from notable Japanese seiyuu and even character animation by way of Live 2D – those interested can donate to the Kickstarter now.