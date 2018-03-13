Rem More Desirable Than Ever

8 hours ago
10 Comments
by Rift

Contrary to the events of the anime, Re:Zero’s treasured Rem is still fondly remembered by the anime community, with this remarkable cosplay being yet more proof as it depicts the 2D woman in some fashionable garb – a welcome change of pace from her standard maid attire.

The radical Rem cosplay:

Tags

Anime, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

10 Comments