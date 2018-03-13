Rem More Desirable Than Ever

Contrary to the events of the anime, Re:Zero’s treasured Rem is still fondly remembered by the anime community, with this remarkable cosplay being yet more proof as it depicts the 2D woman in some fashionable garb – a welcome change of pace from her standard maid attire.
10 Comments
-
Deer In headlights look
-
She try too hard to make her eyes looks big but its turn out to looks weird lol.
-
Photoshop eyes…
-
She looks good, but man those eyes make her look like a dead fish…
-
Model isn’t too bad, but they need better photographers, not point and shooters.
-
She’s it too bad because the majority of her face is covered
-
qt
-
is she spacing out?
-
No, it is autism.
-
Yeah… I don’t get the wide-eyed-ness either. Maybe they were going for the porcelain doll look?
Leave a Comment