JK π = YT $: Free Feels Bust – “We Just Wanted Ad Revenue!”

Three 16-year-old girls have been caught encouraging men to grope their breasts at Shibuya’s Hachiko Square to get YouTube money.

Despite the drastic loss of advertising revenue that YT small fry have experienced recently, the girls wished to gain YouTube revenue no matter the cost to their virtue or dignity.

With this in mind they stood by Hachiko’s statue in the middle of Shibuya with signs promising “free boobs” and “touch all you want”, finding plenty to take them up on the offer.

The trio, all high school students from Chiba, have been charged with “obscene conduct” by police, along with an 18-year-old boy and a 23-year-old male office worker, apparently their acquaintances.

They admit the charges, saying “we wanted ad revenue.”

Although police in this case seem to have focused on the actual female perpetrators for once, the possibility that those who took them up on their offer could be charged with obscene conduct themselves, or worse, indecent activities with a minor, make their antics especially troubling to honest Joes just wanting to grab some free oppai.

Tokyo police have published photos of the costume the girls were wearing along with the sign they held up, which says “free boobs”:

Police are still investigating a similar incident which took place in exactly the same spot last year involving a girl wearing a bunny outfit who let 20 passersby fondle her, and these lewd acts come not along after another attention hungry girl in China invited thousands of men to a Hainan hotel room for sex in order to gain social media fame.