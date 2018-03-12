Top 10 Most Entertaining Pokemon Games

Japanese gamers have voted for which games from the Pokemon franchise are the most fun to play.

The ranking:

1. Diamond & Pearl (DS) 2. Red & Green (Game Boy) 3. X & Y (3DS) 4. Gold & Silver (3DS) 5. Black & White (DS) 6. Ruby & Sapphire (Game Boy Advance) 7. Heart Gold & Soul Silver (DS) 8. Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon (3DS) 9. Black 2 & White 2 (DS) 10. Platinum (DS)

For those who are not yet aware, the first pair of Pokemon games to be released in Japan were Red & Green rather than Red & Blue. A version of Pokemon Blue was eventually released in Japan, but did not go on general sale until October 1999, three and a half years after the release of Red & Green.

The results are perhaps not entirely surprising. Diamond & Pearl were released when wifi was becoming commonplace and were the first pair of main series games to employ wifi without the need for a specialised adapter, making online play and trading far easier and completely removing the need for link cables. Despite using primitive technology, Red & Green were the original pair and also the best selling Pokemon games in Japan, giving the games a very large fan base.