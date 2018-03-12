Top 10 Most Entertaining Pokemon Games

11 hours ago
11 Comments
by Ayanami

Japanese gamers have voted for which games from the Pokemon franchise are the most fun to play.

The ranking:

1. Diamond & Pearl (DS)

2. Red & Green (Game Boy)

3. X & Y (3DS)

4. Gold & Silver (3DS)

5. Black & White (DS)

6. Ruby & Sapphire (Game Boy Advance)

7. Heart Gold & Soul Silver (DS)

8. Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon (3DS)

9. Black 2 & White 2 (DS)

10. Platinum (DS)

For those who are not yet aware, the first pair of Pokemon games to be released in Japan were Red & Green rather than Red & Blue. A version of Pokemon Blue was eventually released in Japan, but did not go on general sale until October 1999, three and a half years after the release of Red & Green.

The results are perhaps not entirely surprising. Diamond & Pearl were released when wifi was becoming commonplace and were the first pair of main series games to employ wifi without the need for a specialised adapter, making online play and trading far easier and completely removing the need for link cables. Despite using primitive technology, Red & Green were the original pair and also the best selling Pokemon games in Japan, giving the games a very large fan base.

Tags

Games, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

11 Comments