TMA Virtual YouTuber AV Comes Soon

TMA are at it again taking advantage of popular anime, games and trends and turning them into amorous AV parodies, this time putting virtual YouTuber Kizuna Ai in the spotlight once more but accompanied by other delectable virtual YouTubers Mirai Akari and Kaguya Luna.

While not yet officially announced, the actresses have been making tweets and taking pictures of themselves dressed in their outfits:

It will surely not be long before TMA make an official announcement whilst also declaring its release day.