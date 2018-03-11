Yuusha Neptune Being Made Outside Japan!?

The next entry into the legendarily lusty Neptune series has been revealed to be “Yuusha Neptune“, a 2D action title that will surely feature an assortment of the franchise’s beloved maidens, though the most shocking aspect might be the fact that it will be developed in Canada.

Described to be the first instance of a Neptune game being developed by a western company, the Quebec-based Artisan Studios was given the opportunity to develop for the sexy franchise – a video announcing both the title and the developer:

The platforms or intended release date for Yuusha Neptune have not been specified, but more information will be unveiled in the April 26th issue of Dengeki PlayStation.