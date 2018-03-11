Top 10 Anime Characters – NewType, April 2018

The usual worshiped anime studs and maidens have latched onto the top spots of NewType’s latest character ranking, likely doing little to surprise readers but bound to have them wonder what it would take to dethrone such beloved characters.
1. Saber (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works)
2. Lachesis Fatima (Five Star Stories)
3. Asuna (Sword Art Online)
4. Sakura Kinomoto (Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card)
5. Zero Two (Darling in the Franxx)
6. Violet Evergarden (Violet Evergarden)
7. Takagi-san (Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san)
8. Sakura Matou (Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel)
9. Bulma (Dragon Ball Super)
10. Eldeai Zwanzig (Five Star Stories)
1. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
2. Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin)
3. Archer (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works)
4. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
5. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)
6. Toriharon (Gothicmade: Hana no Utame)
7. Shirou Emiya (Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel)
8. Kira Yamato (Mobile Suit Gundam SEED)
9. Amuro Ray (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin)
10. Shaoran Li (Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card)
