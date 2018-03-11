Generic Puzzle Game Tropical Liquor At Least Has Sayori

Neko Works artist Sayori has gifted her illustrative magic to the newly released “Tropical Liquor“, a sexy puzzle game and dating simulator rolled up into one that can be made even more raunchy with the introduction of its R-18 patch.

Players assume the role of a part-time worker who wins a trip to a tropical island where he meets an abundance of incredible women to court and eventually have sex with (should players properly manage the puzzle game and dating sim elements).

Tropical Liquor can be purchased via Steam now, the R-18 patch can also be downloaded free of charge.