Delightful Zero Two Cosplay Wonderfully Nude

2 hours ago
9 Comments
by Rift

Alpha woman Zero Two of the currently airing Darling in the Franxx has inspired this incredibly raunchy cosplay, with the lustful Kaya1028 baring her nude body just as Zero Two did in the anime and bound to have some wondering if it counts as cosplay if the person in question is nude…

Tags

Anime, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

9 Comments