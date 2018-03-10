School Graduation Gundam Style

A video depicting the graduation ceremony for a nameless high school has gone viral due to the student council president having a speech that paid homage to a tragic scene in Gundam: Iron Blood Orphans.

The popular video, which accrued 38,000 retweets, 74,000 likes and 1.2 million views in about a day:

The scene from Gundam: Iron Blood Orphans that was being parodied:

The Gundam-loving student even made the hand gesture that the unfortunate person in the scene ended up making.

Due to some of the laughing in the crowd, it is suspected that some of the students knew the reference…