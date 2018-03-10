Kame Paradise – Dragon B*ll Girls B*lled

10 hours ago
10 Comments
by Rift

Yet another spicy eroge set in the world of Dragon Ball has emerged in the form of “Kame Paradise“, once again rife with stunning animations and art that will no doubt have some believing the slog through the mediocre gameplay to be worth it.

This time the “story” involves Goku innocently bringing women to Master Roshi, only for the perverted old man to have his way with them – the game consisting mostly of exploration and unnecessary games of janken, much like the previous titles.

The stunning animations of Kame Paradise can be observed in their full glory now.

    • Anonymous says:

      Everyone is a lolicon. Moral fags pretending otherwise are just trying to “look good,” but any straight guy presented with the chance to fuck a cute loli will go for it and enjoy it.

      • Anonymous says:

        it’s a genetic imperative to bone young girls able to reproduce. Those are loli to me.
        Before that, well…. Let’s just say I don’t agree with what the mods of some boards say.

      • Anonymous says:

        It’s not moral, it’s not being a freak, you can try to make you feel better by saying some geeky shit, I don’t even know wtf moralfag means, but if it means being a better person than you that makes me less of an ape, cool I’ll gladly be call that

      • Anonymous says:

        Uh… no.

        If it makes you feel any better, pedophiles are lolicon too, and you just straight gave evidence for it.

        I get the need to feel better by reflecting it off you, but it’s ok, you’re anonymous, no one will know unless they track your ip address.

        Bet if you act the same proud way outside of the facade you put up because you’re disgusting, trust me, the people, if there are any, around you will quickly distance themselves.

        • Anonymous says:

          Take the hint with the downvotes, take your judgmental horse crap and get out, I’m not one for loli, but most here are. You coming here and doing that is like going into a gay bar and preaching to them that homosexuality is a sin, Sancom is a lolicon bar and you just barged in while everyone was playing pool and now they’re all staring and getting ready to beat you with thier cues, just leave.