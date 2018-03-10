Kame Paradise – Dragon B*ll Girls B*lled

Yet another spicy eroge set in the world of Dragon Ball has emerged in the form of “Kame Paradise“, once again rife with stunning animations and art that will no doubt have some believing the slog through the mediocre gameplay to be worth it.

This time the “story” involves Goku innocently bringing women to Master Roshi, only for the perverted old man to have his way with them – the game consisting mostly of exploration and unnecessary games of janken, much like the previous titles.

The stunning animations of Kame Paradise can be observed in their full glory now.