Fans Rage At Peach Beach Splash’s $370 DLC

The recent release of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash on PC, which currently has mixed reviews, has also been criticized for having over $370 worth of DLC, with Marvelous Entertainment clearly taking a page out of the book of Koei Tecmo’s Dead or Alive series.

The entire list of DLC and their prices, currently on discount (probably due to the criticism):

Even though it came out an entire year after the initial PS4 release, buyers of the PC version were unfortunately shafted in regards to DLC bundles, instead being forced to spend $307 in order to obtain everything, something that has proved unsatisfactory to many customers:

Apparently a list for all the game’s DLC was withheld until release day, with some speculating this was so as to not discourage potential buyers from making a purchase – on top of that, many have been claiming that most of the DLC was transferred over from Estival Versus to make a quick buck.

While most may not be complaining about the issue, it is likely that Senran Kagura will end up becoming the next Dead or Alive in terms of pushing out mountains of expensive DLC, more so now that the developers for Dead or Alive are done – though clearly serious fans of jiggly anime girl fighting games have no alternative.