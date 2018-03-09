Teacher Pilfers 750 JK Pantsu

A high school teacher in Fukuoka was suspended for three months after being caught hiding a large stash of girls’ pantsu, although he insists that he did not steal them from students.

The unnamed 50-year-old teacher allegedly hid 10 shopping bags filled with pantsu in a cleaning supplies cabinet in a room used to store equipment for club activities.

He was eventually discovered after people questioned why a teacher would spend so much time in the club’s room, despite not being assigned to any such activity. The pantsu had apparently been kept in the room since summer 2016.

The teacher claims that the pantsu were not pilfered from students, but purchased for resale at a price of ¥10,800.

The teacher also attempted to sell the pantsu in a bazaar during the school’s 2016 cultural festival, although he was evidently unsuccessful in this enterprise.

Additionally, grade lists for about 300 students from the teacher’s former school were also contained in the plastic bags, with the teacher intending to use this list for “club activities”.

This was not the teacher’s first run-in with the authorities: in 2016, he was caught using a private email account to send messages of an unknown nature to students, and he was found to have slapped a student for a dress code violation last year.

The teacher has not returned to school since the pantsu incident was discovered.