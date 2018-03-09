PlayStation 5 Dev Kits “Sent To Developers”

Sony is said to have sent PS5 dev kits to some third-party developers, which will perhaps strengthen rumours that a new console will be released next year.

Journalist Marcus Sellars claims that Sony has sent out dev kits for the PS5 to third-party developers. If true, this would suggest that the prototypes has been around for some time, since it would be expected that first-party developers would receive the dev kits first.

Unfortunately, Sellars has as yet neglected to provide proof of his claim, although it has been noted that he made a similarly laconic claims about the Switch release of Diablo 3 and the date of the most recent Nintendo Direct presentation, which turned out to be correct.

Sellars has not made any claimed about the nature of the PS5 or its capabilities, and its release date is still unknown, with most commentators speculating that it will come out in 2019 or 2020. If the dev kits have indeed been sent out already, it would point to an earlier release, although Sony might decide to release the console at a later date if the PlayStation 4 continues to show strong sales.

It is also rumoured that the PS5 may be able to run PS4 games; at the very least, Sony seems to have filed a patent concerning the subject of backwards compatibility.