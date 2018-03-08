Tales Of Cafe Event Cashes In On VR

A VR cafe event has begun for the Tales of franchise (specifically the Tales of the Rays smartphone game), where fans can wear VR goggles and interact with their favorite Tales characters whilst spending mountains of cash on overpriced meals.

The event, called Tales of VR Cafe ~Mileena’s Cafe~, will allow visitors to purchase either a light course, which consists of an order of food or drink and the VR experience, a normal course which comes with an extra VR skit, or a special course that also gifts buyers with a souvenir.

Customers can interact with a multitude of characters from various Tales games in the VR space and for the special skit, users can choose two characters and have them interact with one another.

A wide selection of meals are on offer as well as drinks based on Tales characters:

Some of the souvenirs that can be chosen for those who purchase the special course:

The cafe event will persist until April 15th.