Square Enix Targets Fujoshi With Idol Fantasy

Square Enix has revealed that they are indeed trying to cash in on the idol simulator craze with their previously registered “Idol Fantasy” trademark, though instead of catering to lonely male otaku, they are attempting to appease the fujoshi demographic by producing a title full of male idols.

The most depressing fact however might be the fact that legendary Final Fantasy character designer Tetsuya Nomura will be designing some of the male idols for players to raise, the man possibly being inspired by the brooding boys of the popular Final Fantasy XV.

The game’s first trailer:

Idol Fantasy will debut this summer for iOS and Android.