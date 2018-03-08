Final Fantasy XV PC: Denuvo DRM Cracked Already

150GB boy band simulator Final Fantasy XV has finally been ported to PC, with SSD owners and anti-DRM activists alike weeping. However, an error made by Square Enix means that it has already been cracked.

The long-awaited PC port has already caused concern due to its hardware requirements and DRM. Those who wish to play the game in 4k will be forced to install over 150GB of files, large even by the standards of AAA PC games and likely to cause trouble for those who wish to install the game on a solid state drive. The size of the game is also certain to create difficulties for those with slow internet connections or download limits. Even gamers who wish to play in 1080p with a measely 30fps will need 100GB of space and a GTX 1060 (or higher). For comparison, the PS4 and Xbone releases are around 50GB.

Square Enix’s predictable use of the incredibly unpopular Denuvo copy protection has also caused dismay, although it appears that once again, it will cause trouble only to legitimate consumers: an error made by the devlopers means that players can circumvent the anti-tamper technology by using the executable file from the demo version of the game.

Although some DLC may still be unavailable, users are reporting that they can play through the full game using 3DM’s cracked version. Those who pirate the game are also able to reduce download and storage requirements by 50% and 20% respectively.

Despite the various controversies that the game has encountered, reception seems to be positive, with most reviewers on Steam giving the game a thumbs up.

Sales are, as always, unknown, although the figures for concurrent player numbers suggest that the game is selling far better than recently-released Metal Gear Survive.