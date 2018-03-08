19-Year-Old Literal Social Media Attention Whore Arrested

A 19-year-old Chinese woman who summoned 3,000 desperate men to her hotel room has been arrested, an act she said was meant to stir up attention for her social media account.

The sex-hungry woman was said to have uploaded a post to her Weibo account on March 1st at 8pm saying something along the lines of “Who’s coming to get me… to have sex… for free”, followed by her room number 6316 – and naturally causing hordes of lonely males to flock to her hotel to take her up on the offer.

Occurring at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel at China’s Haitang Bay, it was estimated that about 3,000 people crowded the hotel seeking to satisfy the woman’s needs; 2 hours after making the post, the woman was forced to check out of the hotel at 10pm due to the hordes of people knocking on her door (people apparently even called the hotel asking about the guest staying in room 6316).

A provocative video of the maiden in her underwear:

A video showcasing the journey of some of her followers to her room and the posts she made on her social media:

Now realizing the consequences of her actions, the woman posted on her social media account saying she was only joking and requested people stop trying to look for her at the hotel – this plea unsurprisingly went unheard.

The woman was escorted out of the hotel by staff and was eventually arrested by police at an international airport on suspicion of advertising prostitution, she then admitted that her post was solely a publicity stunt to generate attention for her Weibo account (which has now been taken down as well).

Police fined the girl 500 yuan ($79) and detained her for 15 days for her attention-seeking deed.