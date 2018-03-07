Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Anime Announced

Another uninspired isekai series is being adapted into an anime, with slime reincarnation anime Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken being next in line for mindless anime fans to regard as the next greatest creation to have ever been spawned.

The story revolves around a 37-year-old man being murdered by a robber, only to find that he has been reincarnated into a fantasy world as a slime with otherworldly powers, a standard plot for an isekai that will no doubt cause the protagonist to get into all sorts of trouble.

The announcement was made via the wraparound for the light novel’s 12th volume:

The anime is slated to air in the fall of this year.