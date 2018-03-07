Nier: Automata Developers “You’re Missing A Secret!”

Famitsu magazine recently conducted an interview with 10 of the developers involved in the creation of Nier: Automata, which revealed that there is still a hidden easter egg yet to be found in the game – prompting fans to go on the hunt.

Some of those present for the interview were producer Yosuke Saito, Yoko Taro and Takahisa Taura of Platinum Games, with discussions ranging from the future of the franchise to what development was like on Nier: Automata.

The developers claimed that fans of the previous title aided in the vast success of Nier: Automata and that the desire for a new game from said Nier fans piqued the interests of newcomers – 2B’s curvy assets receiving no mention despite their significant contribution.

A camera glitch was also mentioned, where players could alter the camera distance and potentially bug it; they believed the obvious bug was “Nier-esque” and opted to leave the error in the game (possibly theorizing that players would use it to get an up-close shot of the luscious 2B).

Additionally, the developers noted that “that” had not yet been discovered, which they claim made it into the game due to “various circumstances” and that it would be quite bad if players found it – while the vagueness will no doubt make many curious, others can’t help but feel that the developers are merely trying to stir up attention.

While not yet officially confirmed, the team also stated that they’d like to do something big for Nier’s 10th anniversary in 2020, the announcement of a new game being their desired goal.

NieR: Automata can be purchased and played on PS4 or PC now.