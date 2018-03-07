Kizuna Ai Now Japan’s Tourism Ambassador

Digital life form Kizuna Ai has been picked as an ambassador for the Japan National Tourism Organization, with the goal of attracting American visitors.

The virtual YouTuber has been tasked with educating potential American tourists about the joys of Japanese cuisine by the JNTO, and her first video focuses on the topics of sushi, ramen and wagashi:

The choice of topic seems strange, as a purely digital being has no ability to appreciate the flavour of food, but Ai nevertheless manages to advertise the dishes with her usual inimitable style and a sprinkling of Engrish.

Ai also provides a quiz for those who feel themselves experts on Japan, with tickets and alpaca plushies offered as prizes to those who achieve a high score.

The subjects of her future videos are unknown, and fans will need to be aware that they will appear on the Visit Japan channel rather than Ai’s own YouTube channel.

Only time will tell whether Kizuna Ai will be able to prop up Japan’s struggling international tourism industry: the nation is ranked 5th in Asia with regards to both visitor numbers and money generated, coming behind such countries as Hong Kong and Malaysia.