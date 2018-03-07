Dusk Railway Pimping Hard

Alex Project has allowed curious individuals to see what it’d be like to be a schoolgirl prostitute with “Dusk Railway“, an eroge where players take control of a schoolgirl and select wealthy males to pilfer money from in exchange for sexual deeds.

The title focuses on a schoolgirl who has resorted to prostitution in order to gather money due to familial circumstances (pregnancy however results in a game over), doubtless earning the heartfelt sympathy of all players.

Otaku can become master pimps with Dusk Railway now.