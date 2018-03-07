Cram School Plagiarizes Kimi no Na wa

In an attempt to recruit high school students to their “W Waseda seminar” this spring, Waseda study group began handing out leaflets in Gunma, Tochigi and Saitama, causing an uproar after one of the characters on the leaflets was found to look almost exactly like the main heroine from Kimi no Na wa.

The school claims that this similarity is a mere coincidence since the character on the leaflet (“Nozomi-chan”) has supposedly existed long before the inception of the revered anime film.

A comparison between the character on the leaflet and an official illustration:

Both overlapped:

Waseda study group – now aware of the massive uproar on the internet about the blatant plagiarism – immediately shifted the blame by saying that their company designer made the picture, who denied the similarities between the two characters:

“They just happen to be similar on accident, I have not used this character from Kimi no Na wa”.

However, one Twitter user also pointed out that the study group’s website has yet another case of blatant plagiarism:

“I went to check out the subject of this W Waseda seminar, but I feel like I’ve seen you somewhere before…”