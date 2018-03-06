Monster Hunter: World Capcom’s Best-Selling Game Ever

The downtrodden Capcom has seemingly made a remarkable recovery as it has been announced that Monster Hunter: World has achieved total worldwide sales of 7.5 million, making the game the best-selling title Capcom has ever produced.

The 7.5 million units sold include digital downloads and possess both the PS4 and Xbox One sales, with the numbers likely to increase even further with the imminent release of the PC version.

The official announcement from Capcom, which can’t go a few sentences without the company bragging about their esteemed creation:

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that Monster Hunter: World for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One*1 has shipped 7.5 million units worldwide (including digital download sales). A PC version is to be released at a later date. *1: See Product Details for region availability The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in a beautiful natural environment. The series has sparked a social phenomenon known as the “Monster Hunter Craze” by introducing a new kind of communication style for players through cooperative play focused on hunting monsters with their friends. Since the first Monster Hunter title made its debut 14 years ago in 2004, the series has attracted a dedicated fan base, and overall grown into a mega-hit with cumulative sales of more than 48 million units worldwide as of March 5, 2018. Monster Hunter: World is the latest entry in the series, and the first new Monster Hunter title for home consoles in nine years. It is also the first title in the series to be given a global simultaneous launch, and was given an ambitious worldwide promotional campaign in order to further build upon its fan base both in Japan and in markets overseas. As a result, Monster Hunter: World has overcome both linguistic and cultural barriers to delight approximately 7 million players worldwide, and has shipped 7.5 million units, making it the best-selling title in company history. Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

Monster Hunter: World is available now for the PS4 and Xbox One.