Hashimoto Kanna VR Hand Feeding

A new TV CM featuring idol and actress Hashimoto Kanna feeding viewers “Puccho” candy has led to the creation of a campaign where participants can win a pair of “Puccho Aaan 4D goggles”, which will let them experience being fed by Hashimoto Kanna in virtual reality.

The set of VR goggles will replicate a scenario for wearers where they are alone with the stunning Hashimoto Kanna, she will then feed the user a piece of candy, which will be simulated via a robotic arm attached to the goggles – the ultimate in loneliness alleviation for sad single males.

The aforementioned new TV CM:

Another CM set to start airing on TV come March 10th:

Potential entrants have until May 6th to sign up via Twitter.