China Dress Homura Cosplay Robustly Elegant

Madoka Magica’s formidable and emotionless Akemi Homura can be seen sporting a beautiful China dress courtesy of this ravishing cosplayer, the 3D woman’s lack of facial expression actually suiting the character for once.
10 Comments
-
“Actually”? “For once”?
You say that like it’s a bad thing; as it depends on the character and the cosplayer. This does hit my cheongsam fetish, though.
-
Look, China is not as bad as the Americans talk so much
-
That dress exploded after the photo session. RIP.
-
For a second there, I thought this was at an ice skating rink.
-
Me too
-
Homura? Not even close. Just some girl with china dress and black hair.
-
Well, that’s the point of cosplay. Don’t tell me you expected a real Homura.
-
Last time I checked Homura never wear china dress, so how the hell this is a cosplay?
-
It was from a Fan Art of Homura wearing a chinese dress
-
Why can’t she wear one?
Leave a Comment