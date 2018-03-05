Pop Team Epic Praised by Official Final Fantasy XV Twitter

Mind-boggling meme anime Pop Team Epic has now parodied even the heavily criticized “RPG” that is Final Fantasy XV, sure to shock few as the zany series has already parodied a countless number of anime and games.

The scene from the recently aired 9th episode, which briefly showcased two of the game’s characters pushing their car:

Oddly enough, Pop Team Epic completely avoided the chance to lambaste the game, despite it having such potential for ridicule – the official Final Fantasy XV Twitter also took notice of this parody and praised the anime for including its game:

Given the anime’s absurdly colossal reputation, some may not be surprised to see a surge in Final Fantasy XV sales…